ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $266.40.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASAZY. Citigroup lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Shares of ASAZY stock opened at $11.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.28. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $13.53. The company has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.0759 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 22.03%.

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

