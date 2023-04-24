Atb Cap Markets Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBAGet Rating) (TSE:PPL) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued on Thursday, April 20th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $2.32 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.35. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.11 per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PBA. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $32.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $29.59 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.64.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBAGet Rating) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.23). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 15.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 286,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at $6,518,000. MCIA Inc raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 44,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 22,628 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 96,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.35%.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

