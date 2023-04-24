Atb Cap Markets Comments on Gibson Energy Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a report issued on Thursday, April 20th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will earn $1.47 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.51. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share.
Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.50 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 36.68%.
Gibson Energy Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of GEI opened at C$22.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.25. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$21.03 and a twelve month high of C$27.75.
Gibson Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.00%.
Gibson Energy Company Profile
Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.