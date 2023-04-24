Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 19th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $4.73 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

CP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$130.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$99.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$117.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$109.64.

TSE CP opened at C$110.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of C$86.42 and a 52-week high of C$111.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$104.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$103.57.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.45 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 39.90%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.16%.

In other news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 3,608 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.31, for a total value of C$278,934.48. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

