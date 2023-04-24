Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Pembina Pipeline Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a report issued on Thursday, April 20th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.13 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.17. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.30). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 25.59%.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 0.0 %

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PPL. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. CIBC upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$51.53.

TSE PPL opened at C$44.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of C$24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$45.53. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$40.81 and a one year high of C$53.58.

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.652 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.