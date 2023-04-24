Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (CVE:AEP)

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atlas Engineered Products in a report issued on Friday, April 21st. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Atlas Engineered Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Atlas Engineered Products’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Shares of AEP opened at C$1.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.54, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.94. Atlas Engineered Products has a fifty-two week low of C$0.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.12.

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, and windows in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products and patio doors for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

