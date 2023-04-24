AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.41 Per Share

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of AT&T in a research report issued on Thursday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.38. The consensus estimate for AT&T’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

T has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.94.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $18.22 on Monday. AT&T has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.34 billion, a PE ratio of -14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 17,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 14,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 15,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 15,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 79,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

See Also

