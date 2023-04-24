AT&T Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AT&T in a report issued on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for AT&T’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. HSBC upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.94.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $18.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.34 billion, a PE ratio of -14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.51. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 62.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after buying an additional 206,434 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after buying an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

