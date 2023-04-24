Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.34.
A number of research firms have recently commented on AVAH. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $1.00 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $1.70 in a report on Friday, March 17th.
Aveanna Healthcare Stock Up 3.8 %
AVAH opened at $1.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Aveanna Healthcare has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $3.17.
About Aveanna Healthcare
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
