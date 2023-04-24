Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.34.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVAH. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $1.00 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $1.70 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Up 3.8 %

AVAH opened at $1.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Aveanna Healthcare has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $3.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

About Aveanna Healthcare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 228,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 141,653 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,081,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 22,836 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 489,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 250,645 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 21,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

