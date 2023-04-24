Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Avinger in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Avinger Trading Up 19.0 %

AVGR stock opened at $0.58 on Monday. Avinger has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $2.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Trading of Avinger

About Avinger

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avinger in the 3rd quarter worth about $768,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avinger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Avinger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

