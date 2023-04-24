Avis Budget Group (CAR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.55 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $10.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.85 by $3.61. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 395.49%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Avis Budget Group to post $29 EPS for the current fiscal year and $23 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CAR opened at $176.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.34. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $131.83 and a fifty-two week high of $311.06.

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total transaction of $200,728.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 628 shares in the company, valued at $142,116.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total transaction of $200,728.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,116.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.58, for a total transaction of $1,770,834.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,075,573.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.14.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment includes the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

