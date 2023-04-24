Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 20th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

AYA stock opened at C$10.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1,061.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Aya Gold & Silver has a one year low of C$4.98 and a one year high of C$11.39.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

