Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Azure Power Global from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th.
Azure Power Global Price Performance
NYSE:AZRE opened at $2.60 on Monday. Azure Power Global has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azure Power Global
About Azure Power Global
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Azure Power Global (AZRE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.