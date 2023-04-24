Bailard Inc. Acquires 3,800 Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Select Energy Services were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTTR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Select Energy Services Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:WTTR opened at $7.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $906.90 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.07. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $9.84.

Select Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Select Energy Services ( NYSE:WTTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $381.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.89 million. Select Energy Services had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 5.04%. Research analysts forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Select Energy Services’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WTTR. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Select Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Select Energy Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Select Energy Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

See Also

