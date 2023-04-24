Bailard Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,249 Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Kyndryl by 3,628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,387,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,048,000 after buying an additional 16,920,997 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 82.5% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,760,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219,864 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the third quarter worth approximately $18,421,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,583,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 12.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,909,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,293 shares in the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kyndryl Stock Performance
KD stock opened at $14.31 on Monday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average is $12.45.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KD shares. Scotiabank began coverage on Kyndryl in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kyndryl from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.
Kyndryl Company Profile
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
