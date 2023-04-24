Bailard Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,951 PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PVH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 38.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $258,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,002 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in PVH by 12,029.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 663,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,734,000 after acquiring an additional 658,227 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PVH by 7,668.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 427,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,145,000 after acquiring an additional 421,839 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in PVH by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,029,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,725,000 after acquiring an additional 377,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PVH stock opened at $87.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.10. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $43.49 and a 52-week high of $94.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.81.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. PVH had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.07%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PVH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.11.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

