Bailard Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,525 Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $25.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average is $24.13. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $21.02 and a 1 year high of $25.97.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

