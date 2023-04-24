Bailard Inc. Buys Shares of 11,300 TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,435,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,479,000 after acquiring an additional 208,288 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,498,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,122,000 after buying an additional 162,694 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,427,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,712,000 after buying an additional 435,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,095,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,984,000 after buying an additional 46,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 8.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,540,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,663,000 after buying an additional 275,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

TTMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

TTMI opened at $12.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.48. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $17.49.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $617.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.33 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $116,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,122.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

