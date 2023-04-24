Bailard Inc. Buys Shares of 11,858 Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Eneti in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Eneti in the third quarter worth $306,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eneti in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Eneti by 43.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eneti during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eneti alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NETI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Eneti from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Pareto Securities began coverage on shares of Eneti in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Eneti from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eneti currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

Eneti Stock Performance

NYSE:NETI opened at $9.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $379.12 million, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.50. Eneti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Eneti (NYSE:NETI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.44. Eneti had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 52.55%. The business had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 million. Analysts expect that Eneti Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Eneti Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Eneti’s payout ratio is currently 1.46%.

About Eneti

(Get Rating)

Eneti, Inc is focused on the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy industry and has invested in the next generation of wind turbine installation vessels. It provides innovative maritime solutions to a wide variety of customers across the globe, safeguarding the environment, embracing sustainable business practices and generating risk-adjusted returns throughout the industry cycle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eneti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eneti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.