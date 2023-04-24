Bailard Inc. Buys Shares of 11,858 Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Eneti in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Eneti in the third quarter worth $306,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eneti in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Eneti by 43.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eneti during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NETI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Eneti from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Pareto Securities began coverage on shares of Eneti in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Eneti from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eneti currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.
Eneti Stock Performance
Eneti (NYSE:NETI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.44. Eneti had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 52.55%. The business had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 million. Analysts expect that Eneti Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.
Eneti Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Eneti’s payout ratio is currently 1.46%.
About Eneti
Eneti, Inc is focused on the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy industry and has invested in the next generation of wind turbine installation vessels. It provides innovative maritime solutions to a wide variety of customers across the globe, safeguarding the environment, embracing sustainable business practices and generating risk-adjusted returns throughout the industry cycle.
