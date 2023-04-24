Bailard Inc. Buys Shares of 21,200 Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 8.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 305.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 34,884 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics Trading Up 9.6 %

NASDAQ TRVI opened at $2.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.15 and a quick ratio of 9.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $4.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trevi Therapeutics Profile

TRVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Jonestrading started coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

