Bailard Inc. Buys Shares of 22,249 Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Superior Industries International in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Superior Industries International in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Superior Industries International in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Superior Industries International in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Superior Industries International by 37.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SUP stock opened at $4.86 on Monday. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.18 million, a P/E ratio of 486.00 and a beta of 3.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Superior Industries International ( NYSE:SUP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.13 million. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 68.88%.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 53,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $268,392.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,127,820 shares in the company, valued at $20,597,821.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 53,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $268,392.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,127,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,597,821.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Parveen Kakar sold 69,544 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $433,954.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,551.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,914. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Superior Industries International in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Superior Industries International

(Get Rating)

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

Featured Articles

