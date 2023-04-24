Bailard Inc. Buys Shares of 39,436 Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $431,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 603,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 250,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 86,591 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GPMT opened at $4.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $11.15.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:GPMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.35). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $61.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.18%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -76.19%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

