Bailard Inc. Buys Shares of 45,094 Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 45,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma during the third quarter worth $37,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Athira Pharma by 45.3% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Athira Pharma by 853.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 16,105 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Athira Pharma from $33.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.
Athira Pharma Company Profile
Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.
