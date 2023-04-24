Bailard Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,557 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,443 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,556,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,149,000 after purchasing an additional 268,013 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,754,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,895 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,583,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,723,000 after acquiring an additional 305,215 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,097,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,822 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 294.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,350,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739,152 shares during the period. 32.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. CIBC reduced their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

CPG opened at $7.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.21. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

