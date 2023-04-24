Bailard Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,564 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 284,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 206,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uniti Group

In other news, CEO Kenny Gunderman purchased 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $983,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,372,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,244.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uniti Group Trading Down 3.3 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $3.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77. Uniti Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $773.03 million, a P/E ratio of -29.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -545.40%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

Featured Articles

