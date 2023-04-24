Bailard Inc. Has $116,000 Stock Holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BHR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 15,797 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1,348.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 22,716 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 102,311 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 22,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 214.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 611,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 416,934 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BHR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $3.79 on Monday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.25 million, a P/E ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.67%.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

