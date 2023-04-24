Bailard Inc. Has $172,000 Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Bailard Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,622 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1,614.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. 40.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Down 2.2 %

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE ABR opened at $10.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.46. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $17.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 46.60 and a quick ratio of 46.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.97%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,168,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,521,683.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,168,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,521,683.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Green acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $54,348.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 138,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,430.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

Featured Stories

