Bailard Inc. Has $202,000 Stock Position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Bailard Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Braze were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRZE. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Braze in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,167,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Braze by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,286,000 after buying an additional 1,658,690 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Braze by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 15,339 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Braze in the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Braze by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,622,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,008,000 after buying an additional 1,742,969 shares in the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze Stock Up 0.1 %

Braze stock opened at $33.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.72. Braze, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $50.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. Braze had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The firm had revenue of $98.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BRZE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, March 31st. DA Davidson began coverage on Braze in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Braze from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Braze from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Braze from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Braze presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Battery Partners Xi, Llc sold 43,016 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,430,712.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,410.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $333,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 88,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,940,589.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Battery Partners Xi, Llc sold 43,016 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,430,712.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,034 shares in the company, valued at $932,410.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,402. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Braze

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

