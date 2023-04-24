Bailard Inc. Has $211,000 Position in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH)

Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Tile Shop were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tile Shop by 13.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 200,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,707,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tile Shop by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 386,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 25,069 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tile Shop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Tile Shop by 366.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 234,975 shares in the last quarter. 40.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTSH stock opened at $4.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.37. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.32.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in retailing of natural stone and man-made tiles. The company was founded by Robert A. Rucker on June 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MN.

