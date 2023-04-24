Bailard Inc. Has $53,000 Position in Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Bailard Inc. lessened its position in Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,434 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Graphite Bio were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphite Bio by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphite Bio by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Graphite Bio by 80.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Graphite Bio Stock Performance

Graphite Bio stock opened at $2.79 on Monday. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Graphite Bio ( NASDAQ:GRPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. On average, analysts anticipate that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Graphite Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research cut Graphite Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen cut Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Graphite Bio from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Graphite Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

Graphite Bio Profile

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

