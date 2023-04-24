Bailard Inc. Invests $164,000 in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STRO. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 204.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 114,610 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $1,233,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after purchasing an additional 28,786 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STRO opened at $4.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 5.31. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $8.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STRO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

