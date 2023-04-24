Bailard Inc. Invests $177,000 in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 30.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 13.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 6.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIGA opened at $5.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.50. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $26.99.

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The firm develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

