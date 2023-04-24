Bailard Inc. Invests $202,000 in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in 1st Source by 53.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in 1st Source by 138.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in 1st Source by 407.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in 1st Source by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in 1st Source by 5.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1st Source Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRCE opened at $43.61 on Monday. 1st Source Co. has a 12-month low of $42.04 and a 12-month high of $59.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.96.

1st Source Dividend Announcement

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). 1st Source had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $94.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 26.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of 1st Source from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 1st Source in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of 1st Source from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Insider Activity at 1st Source

In other news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 1,000 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.21 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,861.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Company Profile

(Get Rating)

1st Source Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisition financing.

