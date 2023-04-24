Bailard Inc. Invests $51,000 in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,100,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 792,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the third quarter worth $85,000. 47.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ARC Document Solutions news, CTO Rahul K. Roy sold 23,230 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $74,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 414,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,894.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARC Document Solutions Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ARC Document Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:ARC opened at $3.07 on Monday. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.43.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $68.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ARC Document Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARC Document Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

ARC Document Solutions Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

