Bailard Inc. Makes New $211,000 Investment in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter worth about $4,369,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Alkermes by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 18,667 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Alkermes by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alkermes by 660.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 19,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $29.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.27. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.79. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.60 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Alkermes’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alkermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alkermes to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

