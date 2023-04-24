Bailard Inc. Makes New Investment in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 47,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 17,141 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 2,760.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 116,287 shares in the last quarter. 20.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $1.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.06.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLSD. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which delivers therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. Its pipeline include CLS-AX, Integrin Inhibitor, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F.

