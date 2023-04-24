Bailard Inc. Makes New Investment in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,300 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gevo by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,711 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 86,251 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gevo by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,460,977 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 113,444 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Gevo by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 104,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 20,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,875,000. Institutional investors own 45.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Gevo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Gevo from $5.00 to $4.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Gevo Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $1.16 on Monday. Gevo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $4.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 16.33, a quick ratio of 16.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 16.14% and a negative net margin of 8,341.02%. The company had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.74 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gevo Profile

(Get Rating)

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo and Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses on the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.