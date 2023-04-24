Bailard Inc. Makes New Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 5.3% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.8% during the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $60.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.78.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $816,386.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,782.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

