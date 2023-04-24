Bailard Inc. Makes New Investment in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 85,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 8,632 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,697,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,727,000 after buying an additional 190,304 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 3,046.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 216,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 210,056 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Tricon Residential from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.52.

Tricon Residential Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Tricon Residential stock opened at $8.06 on Monday. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average is $8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.17). Tricon Residential had a net margin of 125.41% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $180.89 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.33%.

Tricon Residential Profile

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in renting homes and apartments. It operates through the following business segments: Single-Family Rental, Adjacent Businesses, Private Funds and Advisory and Corporate. The Single-Family Rental Business segment owns and operates single family rental homes.

Featured Stories

