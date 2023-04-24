Bailard Inc. Makes New Investment in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 19,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Yext during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Yext by 39.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Yext by 55.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Yext during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 1,139.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 10,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.
YEXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Yext from $6.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.
Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.15 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 46.29% and a negative net margin of 16.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.
