Bailard Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,486 Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in shares of Dover by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dover by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in shares of Dover by 2.6% during the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.77.
Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 27.19%.
In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.
