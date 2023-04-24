Bailard Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,400 NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 56,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 5.7% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $160,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,375 shares in the company, valued at $250,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NWE stock opened at $59.27 on Monday. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $62.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.38. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.44.
NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.06). NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $425.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.01 million. Research analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.77%.
NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.
