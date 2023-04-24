Bailard Inc. Reduces Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,763 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,037 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,941,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,880,000 after purchasing an additional 97,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,686,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,279,000 after acquiring an additional 69,684 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,208,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,941,000 after acquiring an additional 29,158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,152,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,698,000 after acquiring an additional 151,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 7.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,336,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,921,000 after purchasing an additional 91,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $20.69 on Monday. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.01. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.06.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $264.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.25%.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bancorp.

In other news, insider Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $638,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,398.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FFBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

