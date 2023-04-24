Bailard Inc. Reduces Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Bailard Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,500 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in CommScope were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CommScope by 2,089.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in CommScope by 124.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CommScope during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in CommScope during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Stock Performance

Shares of COMM stock opened at $4.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $950.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 51.71% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CommScope in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on CommScope from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CommScope from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.39.

Insider Transactions at CommScope

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $67,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CommScope Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

