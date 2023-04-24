Bailard Inc. Sells 33,300 Shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,300 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Unity Biotechnology were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBX. ARCH Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,970,000. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,743,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,687,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 246.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,437,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,586 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,115,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on Unity Biotechnology from $35.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

NASDAQ:UBX opened at $2.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.47.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.15. Analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

