Bailard Inc. Sells 3,600 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total value of $493,308.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total value of $493,308.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $509,642.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,957.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 1.0 %

AMN stock opened at $88.77 on Monday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.15 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.32.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMN. StockNews.com began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.20.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Featured Articles

