Bailard Inc. Sells 5,484 Shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Bailard Inc. lessened its stake in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,484 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Caribou Biosciences were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRBU. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Caribou Biosciences by 22.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 2,754.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 515,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 497,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 108.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 73,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 311.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 23,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRBU shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Caribou Biosciences Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of CRBU stock opened at $4.47 on Monday. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.83.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 717.79% and a negative return on equity of 30.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.