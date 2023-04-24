Bailard Inc. Sells 600 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Bailard Inc. cut its stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,814,000 after acquiring an additional 17,170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,300,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,491,000 after purchasing an additional 30,890 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,020,000 after purchasing an additional 556,751 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,247,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,033,000 after purchasing an additional 39,050 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered EnPro Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnPro Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

EnPro Industries Price Performance

Shares of NPO opened at $97.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.32. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.14 and a 52-week high of $127.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.44.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.22. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnPro Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 11.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Eric A. Vaillancourt purchased 790 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.75 per share, with a total value of $74,852.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,639.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric A. Vaillancourt acquired 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.75 per share, with a total value of $74,852.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies segment. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.