Bailard Inc. Sells 9,500 Shares of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI)

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in PCTEL were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCTI. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PCTEL by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in PCTEL by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 202,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in PCTEL by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,695,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 51,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in PCTEL by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,260,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 101,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Get PCTEL alerts:

PCTEL Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PCTEL stock opened at $4.71 on Monday. PCTEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $5.68. The stock has a market cap of $89.44 million, a P/E ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average is $4.50.

PCTEL Dividend Announcement

PCTEL ( NASDAQ:PCTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PCTEL had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $25.92 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. PCTEL’s payout ratio is presently 146.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on PCTEL in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About PCTEL

(Get Rating)

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.