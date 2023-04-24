Bailard Inc. Takes $43,000 Position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IONQ. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in IonQ in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IonQ Price Performance

IONQ opened at $6.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.91. IonQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $9.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IonQ Profile

IONQ has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

